PlayDapp Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $77.77 million and $4.33 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

