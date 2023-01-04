Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Polar Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

