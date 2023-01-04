Polygon Market Cap Hits $6.98 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Polygon has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $6.98 billion and $301.92 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002954 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00444761 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.21 or 0.02235522 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.07 or 0.30376652 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
