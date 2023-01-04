Polymath Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Polymath has a total market cap of $130.35 million and $1.40 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00448923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020697 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018630 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

