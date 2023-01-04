PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $805,700.52

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. PotCoin has a market cap of $805,700.52 and approximately $0.18 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 93.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00447291 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

