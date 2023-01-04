Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Powered Brands Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powered Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Powered Brands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Powered Brands by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Powered Brands by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

