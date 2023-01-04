Premia (PREMIA) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Premia has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and $56,922.37 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00443968 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.48 or 0.02216482 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.87 or 0.30333388 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.