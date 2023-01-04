Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $78.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.73.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $83.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
