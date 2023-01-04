Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 18.92. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 42.39% and a negative return on equity of 121.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

