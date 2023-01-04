Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Price Performance
PFIE opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.95.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.