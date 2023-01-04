Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PFIE opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 721,772 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,078,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

