Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $71.23 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00023167 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $71.23 million and $2.12 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013187 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039834 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00232807 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.84404162 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,652,458.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

