Proton (XPR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $19.58 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $19.58 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Proton Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,975,495,673 coins and its circulating supply is 13,912,409,693 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

