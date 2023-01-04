Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $28.15

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.15, but opened at $29.39. Prudential shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 5,278 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.27) to GBX 1,220 ($14.70) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($18.99) to GBX 1,585 ($19.10) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.33) to GBX 1,380 ($16.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,474.17.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
