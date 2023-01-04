Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $28.15

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.15, but opened at $29.39. Prudential shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 5,278 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.27) to GBX 1,220 ($14.70) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($18.99) to GBX 1,585 ($19.10) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.33) to GBX 1,380 ($16.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,474.17.

Prudential Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

About Prudential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Prudential by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

