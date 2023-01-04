QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $421,902.10

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $5.04 million and $421,902.10 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00007961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.35290562 USD and is down -9.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $274,076.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

