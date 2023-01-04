QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Tops $1.34 on Major Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00007952 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $338,799.99 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.35290562 USD and is down -9.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $274,076.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

