Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Qtum has a market cap of $205.33 million and approximately $29.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00011674 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.28 or 0.07444443 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00032711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00071896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,481,120 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.