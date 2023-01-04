Quaker Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 380.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $247.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

