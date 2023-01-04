Quaker Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Certara by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Certara by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock valued at $450,292,082. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

