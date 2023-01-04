QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $40.21 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $40.21 million and $2.18 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

