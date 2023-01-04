Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.21. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
