R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. R1 RCM comprises about 4.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.80% of R1 RCM worth $61,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $676,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

R1 RCM stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

