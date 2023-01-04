Rakon Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.97 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Rakon has a total market cap of $69.97 million and $29,502.83 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rakon has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00446046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.02230444 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.60 or 0.30473455 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

