Raydium Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.53 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $26.53 million and $14.70 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,505,139 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

