RBG (LON:RBGP) Trading Up 3.1%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.80 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.80). Approximately 728,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 407,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.77).

The company has a market cap of £62.92 million and a P/E ratio of 825.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, insider Nicola Foulston acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £23,450 ($28,253.01).

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

