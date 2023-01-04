Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 4.4%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $35.08. Approximately 6,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 375,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

