Render Token (RNDR) Market Capitalization Hits $106.32 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Render Token has a total market cap of $106.32 million and approximately $24.46 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00443867 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.02194422 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.14 or 0.30324540 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.