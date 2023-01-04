Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.88 and last traded at $40.88. 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

Renishaw Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Further Reading

