Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Reduced by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 4.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $3,009,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

