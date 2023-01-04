Reviewing OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $394.02 million 3.20 $110.08 million $1.90 11.24 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OceanFirst Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 26.95% 8.52% 1.06% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank and Mount Laurel; 46 additional branch offices and four deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City, the Philadelphia area, Baltimore, and Boston. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

