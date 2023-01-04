Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth $94,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.