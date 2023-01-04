RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $16,819.40 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $57.95 million and $22,540.93 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $16,819.40 or 0.99896698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00448923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00900967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00112239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00610263 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00261006 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,445.57067147 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,867.79369752 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,145.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

