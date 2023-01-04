S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New $235,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

