S. R. Schill & Associates Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,797 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of DVN opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

