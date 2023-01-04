Saitama (SAITAMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $825,683.65

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market capitalization of $47.13 million and approximately $825,683.65 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00039603 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00019211 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00234733 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.0010683 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $861,009.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.