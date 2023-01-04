San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,881 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 289,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,031,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,984,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.08.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

