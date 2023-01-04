San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.