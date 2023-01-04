San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.