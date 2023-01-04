San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $418,000 in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SLM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,182,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after purchasing an additional 564,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

