San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.7 %

NOW stock opened at $385.50 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $628.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.39, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

