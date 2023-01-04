San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DJIA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DJIA opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.