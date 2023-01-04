Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Reaches $4.48 on Top Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for $4.48 or 0.00026628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

