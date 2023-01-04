Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $204.78

Shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.78 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.46). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.46), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 205.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The stock has a market cap of £249.98 million and a PE ratio of 6,900.00.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s payout ratio is currently 143.33%.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

