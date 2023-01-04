Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.