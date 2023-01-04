Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 3.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 240,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.