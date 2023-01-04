Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.42 and last traded at $51.20. 6,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 925,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

