Seele-N Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and $442,278.48 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040586 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234049 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00168407 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $281,878.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.