Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.35 and last traded at 1.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.35.

SNIRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Senior from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 1.42 and a 200-day moving average of 1.48.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

