ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $40,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $385.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.39, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $628.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

