Short Interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Decreases By 13.4%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 767,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adient by 16.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 5.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:ADNT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.73. 42,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

