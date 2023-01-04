Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expands By 9.8%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,990,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 30,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,901,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 189,889 shares valued at $8,486,706. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,906.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,909.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 766.1% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 21,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

